Thomas Tuchel told he should be SACKED if England fail to win World Cup as ex-striker makes brutal 'B team' World Cup squad dig

The fallout from Tuchel’s maiden World Cup squad announcement continues to reverberate across the footballing world, with Deeney leading the charge against the former Chelsea boss. Writing in his column for The Sun, the former Watford forward expressed disbelief at the talent left behind in London while the Three Lions prepare for the global stage. "For a nation with A-star talent, we seem to be sending a B-team to the World Cup," Deeney wrote. "Thomas Tuchel has got his principles all muddled up and has selected a squad that, if they do not come back with the trophy, should be a sackable offence."

The core of the frustration lies in the perceived lack of consistency regarding selection criteria. He noted: "Are we picking on reputation or form and minutes? Jarell Quansah being in there suggests the latter, but then John Stones getting the call-up makes it look like we’re just back to the big names again. Which one is it?"



