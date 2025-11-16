Getty Images Sport
'It's disgusting!' - Thomas Tuchel praised for England form by Albania manager as Three Lions close in on World Cup record
England's fiery form under Tuchel
Tuchel's journey as England boss has been near perfect as the Three Lions have won eight out of the nine matches they have played thus far, since March 2025. This incredible run of form includes a seven-game winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers and they are now on the verge of ending their qualifying campaign with a 100 per cent win record. They have also scored 20 goals in seven qualifiers and have kept a clean sheet in each of those games.
Tuchel's England praised by Albania boss
Albania manager Sylvinho, who has featured for clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City during his playing days, was full of praise for Tuchel's team as he told reporters, "Unfortunately, I have to say they are stronger than six months ago. The numbers are amazing. It's disgusting! What can I say? But we are happy, we are going to face one of the best tomorrow and we are going to try to do our job. My players have confidence and love what they are doing on the pitch. We are going to prepare something, try to score and have a great match. I've heard in my life in 90 minutes of football, anything can happen."
He added: "They are in a completely different level [to us]. Don't make any confusion about us. We are very happy with our team, so we are for the first time going to play the playoffs in March, but it is completely different. Tomorrow is a great game, it's a difficult game as well. Great coach, love him, the way that he plays and also he has some of the best players in the world."
Kane hailed Tuchel as one of the best managers ever
Speaking about the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager, England captain Harry Kane earlier said: "He's done a really good job. Coming in to being England manager is never easy, especially after Gareth who was one of our most successful managers. He's [Tuchel] tried to stamp his own feel into training, into meetings. He comes with a lot of enthusiasm. Tactically, we are really precise going into every game.
He's been building different ideas leading up to next summer. From now until then, there will be more he would like to add. Tactically, he has been fantastic. He brings a personality, he brings an aura that represents an England manager. Going into a major tournament that is important as well. Other teams know he is one of the best managers in the world and that brings weight as well."
Tuchel wants a strong bench in England squad
Speaking on the importance of having a strong bench in the England squad, the German coach said: "We need a good bench, we play in 40 degrees and we will play after a long, long season, we are maybe the nation that suffers the most from international football, from long seasons, from two cups, from cup finals, from semi-finals. 100 per cent we need to be ready to do substitutions until hopefully the late stages of the World Cup. Once we go to a tournament, I think clarity in the role is very important. The better player can also think about it and be honest: 'Can I accept this, is it good for me, can I make the most of this for the team?'"
