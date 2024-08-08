'That's what we've been missing' - Thomas Tuchel hit with jibe as Bayern Munich honorary president praises Vincent Kompany and says players are 'very angry' at missing out on Bundesliga title
Honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness aimed a subtle dig at former head coach Thomas Tuchel, while singing the praises of Vincent Kompany.
- Kompany succeeds Tuchel at Bayern
- Honorary president aims dig at German
- Backs new boss to deliver silverware