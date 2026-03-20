Thomas Tuchel explains why he's left Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold out of latest England squad

Tuchel has explained that leaving Alexander-Arnold out was "tough", but he added: “I know very well what Trent can offer us. I played many times against him and suffered when he played against my teams with Liverpool. So I know very well about his strength and what he can give.

”But at the moment it is like we have evidence how good we were in September, October, November, and the players who are in camp for right full-back, they have to push for their ticket, they have to compete, they have to show again that they deserve this.”

He continued: “I know that it's a tough decision for Trent as it is for Ollie Watkins at the moment and for Luke Shaw,” Tuchel said. “These tough decisions come with the job. It is a sporting decision.

“It is a sporting decision that we stick with Quansah, with Livramento and with Spence. It is a decision for Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who I don't know as well as I know, for example, Ollie Watkins.

”I feel I have a very clear picture of what Ollie can give us. I saw him in tournaments. I saw him with us in qualifying football, so I want to have a look at two other players to get a better picture and have a clearer opinion.

“I know it's a tough one. I know it's a big name. I think it's a huge talent and with a big career, but I feel that I know what Trent can give us and decided still to stick to the players who were in camp.”