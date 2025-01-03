Thomas Tuchel's first assignment! England's new manager to begin scouting work at Tottenham vs Newcastle in Premier League showdown
Thomas Tuchel will be in attendance for the Premier League showdown between Tottenham and Newcastle as the new England boss begins his scouting work.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tuchel has officially taken charge of England from Jan 1
- German manager eager to commence work immediately
- Will be present in London on Saturday