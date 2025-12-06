Getty Images Sport
'No-one can be underestimated' - Thomas Tuchel insists England's 2026 World Cup draw is 'tough' & claims group stage is 'always the most difficult'
England learn their WC group stage opponents
England discovered their opponents during the draw ceremony in Washington D.C. on Friday, fronted by Rio Ferdinand and featuring sporting icons Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal and Wayne Gretzky. What emerged for Tuchel is a trio of opponents carrying very different histories and styles, but each demanding full respect. England’s first assignment will be a rematch with Croatia, the very nation that shattered their World Cup dreams in 2018 in that agonising semi-final defeat in Moscow. Luka Modric and Co. will form the most formidable obstacle in the group, but Tuchel stressed that his focus must go wider than the headline fixture.
What did Tuchel make of the WC draw?
Tuchel wants to emerge as group toppers but warned his troops that it will not be an easy task. "We have Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups, and we have Panama," he explained. "I don’t know much about Panama, but we will know everything about them when the tournament starts. For me personally, even in the Champions League, you have to focus on the group – the group is always the most difficult, and we want to escape, and we want to win the group. It’s a tough one."
"No one should be underestimated," continued Tuchel. "Of course, Croatia is the standout name [and] the highest-ranked team from Pot 2 that we got into our group. It’s a difficult opener against Croatia. We take it from here."
While Ghana may not carry the global star power of Croatia, Tuchel made clear that the country's football heritage cannot be taken for granted. "Ghana is always full of talent and can always surprise, and has a big history in World Cup football," he said. "Also, Panama will try to make the most of the underdog role. No one can be underestimated – everyone deserves the fullest respect, and we will show that."
Group stage is 'always difficult'
Tuchel repeatedly returned to a theme that has defined his career in European competition, insisting the group stage can often be the most mentally demanding part of any tournament.
"For me, I’ve only experienced group football in Champions League formats," said Tuchel. "The way to approach it was always to give the biggest respect and to put all the focus into winning the group. It always seems difficult, like our group now but we’re confident."
England will begin the World Cup later than many others, after they were drawn in Group L, and Tuchel believes that provides both an advantage and a challenge.
"We know now our opponents, we know that we will start late in the tournament which gives us a bit of time," he said. "I know that if you start late in the tournament, the schedule becomes more condensed. The focus will be totally on the group. It’s always a challenge with four ambitious teams together to come out on top. This is where all the energy will go."
England’s projected KO Route: Senegal, Mexico and Spain loom large
If England top Group L, their route through the early knockout rounds is already taking shape. A meeting with Senegal, likely to qualify in third place from Group I, could await in the round of 32. Survival at that stage would set up a daunting round-of-16 showdown against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City, a high-altitude cauldron that has historically challenged visiting teams. Should England navigate those obstacles, a potential meeting with Brazil in the quarter-final would be a blockbuster fixture. Then they might face Lionel Messi's Argentina in a Dallas semi-final, whereas in the final, they would probably lock horns against Spain, if La Roja make it to the World Cup final.
