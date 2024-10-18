Thomas Tuchel will be 'delighted' if England beat Germany, claims Dutch ex-Three Lions coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as he hails 'exciting' replacement for his former boss Gareth Southgate
New England boss Thomas Tuchel has been told that he will love beating Germany with the Three Lions by former coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
- Tuchel appointed as England head coach
- Only the third foreign manager in men's team history
- Hasselbaink tells him he'll enjoy beating Germany