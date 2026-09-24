‘After this season, yeah!’ – Thomas Tuchel backs Harry Kane to win Ballon d’Or and lead England at 2030 World Cup

Speaking to ITV ahead of England’s upcoming Nations League fixtures, Tuchel was asked directly if he believes his captain should be the one to take home the Golden Ball next month. The German coach was unequivocal in his response, stating: ‘After this season, yeah. Seventy-plus goals, three titles with Bayern Munich, semi-finals at the World Cup and in the Champions League. He’s getting better and better. He added a level of physicality to his match.’

Tuchel went on to explain that Kane’s value extends far beyond his remarkable goal-scoring statistics, highlighting the tactical intelligence and work rate that make him the ultimate modern forward. ‘He’s just like so committed to high press and so committed to being involved in every part of the match,’ Tuchel added. ‘Be it in deep build-up, be it in finishing, be it in build-up play in the middle block, be it in defending. It’s just the full package.’ These all-round qualities have placed the Bayern Munich star in pole position for individual honors, as he seeks to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.