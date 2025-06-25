'Anyone should be able to do it!' - Thomas Muller dismisses heat complaints at Club World Cup as 36-year-old Bayern star says players have 'no excuses' despite high temperatures Thomas Muller Bayern Munich FIFA Club World Cup

Veteran Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller dismissed complaints on excessive heat at the Club World Cup as he cited himself as an example, while stressing that professional footballers must adapt to all conditions. The German forward also dropped a hint on a possible move to the Major League Soccer once his Bayern Munich contract expires this summer.