Thomas Frank confirms two Tottenham stars involved in car accident prior to Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt

Club medical staff were instructed to give both players thorough check-ups as a precautionary measure. Early indications suggest no injuries of concern, allowing them to remain available for selection for the Champions League fixture. Kolo Muani had only recently recovered from a fractured jaw sustained in a prior collision a few months ago, an injury that required him to wear a protective facial mask. The quick confirmation of their fitness is a significant relief to the team's medical and coaching staff, who are dealing with an incredible workload of injured players.

And Frank needs all of his stars available following another disappointing result in the Premier League, where they were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Burnley. Spurs fans booed their players off the pitch again and were heard singing "you’re getting sacked in the morning" during the final moments of the clash at Turf Moor. Victory in Europe and qualification to the knockout stage will ease the pressure on the beleaguered Danish boss, but results in the league will have to improve or the club will be drawn into a relegation battle themselves.