Thomas Frank admits Tottenham in a 'desperate' situation as he delivers bleak Dejan Kulusevski & Destiny Udogie injury updates

Addressing the media, Frank was challenged on whether his side is now officially embroiled in a relegation fight. He responded with a remarkably candid assessment of the club's mental state.

"There's no doubt we are desperate to win games. Desperate," he said. "And I'm focussing on Newcastle tomorrow. That's a great opportunity ahead of us against a good team. That's the main thing. Can we go out there and get three points tomorrow? That would be very good. And then climb from there and look forward. That's what we need to do. And that's the main focus."

Pressed on his use of the word "desperate", Frank added: "I could have worded it differently, maybe. But I do think there's something, it should be that feeling. It should be that feeling when we haven't won enough. So the way I work, we're all different, is that if you haven't won enough, then you do everything you can, and you actually do a little bit more, you work a little bit harder, you just know that's the way out of a tough moment. So that's what I expect from the players, and I actually think that's what I see from the players. I think they run very hard, and I think that's why I'm so annoyed that we couldn't get anything out of the United game, because there would have been five games, and I'm convinced 11 against 11, we would have got something out of it."

