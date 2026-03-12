Oliver Kahn has spoken out in no uncertain terms about the power structure at FC Bayern Munich – and in particular has questioned the role of Uli Hoeneß. The former CEO of Germany's record-breaking club doubts that the long-standing Bayern bosses' retirement, which has been announced for years, will actually happen soon.
"This whole thing has been dragging on for many, many years!" Oliver Kahn questions a promise made by Uli Hoeneß at FC Bayern
On Sky, the former national goalkeeper alluded to repeated statements from within the club. "You hear people saying, 'We'll step down at some point when the right people are found.' The whole thing has been dragging on for many, many years now," said Kahn. He added pointedly, "And it seems that no one has been found yet."
Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have shaped the club for decades and remain members of the powerful supervisory board. Hoeneß, who is also honorary president, has repeatedly stated that he only wants to step down completely once the club is optimally organised. Hoeneß recently rejected criticism that he and Rummenigge continue to interfere heavily. "That's not true at all," he said last autumn at an event in Munich.
Nevertheless, Kahn sees the structural reorganisation at FC Bayern as a sluggish process. Although the club has appointed Rouven Kasper as its new marketing director, overall progress in the reorganisation is "still moving at a snail's pace".
Kahn praises Bayern after 6-1 win against Atalanta Bergamo
The 56-year-old knows the internal processes from his own experience. Between January 2020 and June 2021, he was part of the executive board and then even became chairman of the board. Despite winning their eleventh consecutive German championship, Munich parted ways with Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in May 2023.
However, the former world-class goalkeeper currently considers the club to be in strong shape in terms of sporting performance. After the clear 6-1 victory against Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League round of 16, he praised the quality of the squad: "You can basically play whoever you want – and the quality hardly drops, or in some cases not at all."
For Kahn, FC Bayern is currently playing "almost like clockwork". Nevertheless, he remains cautious – too much smooth success can also harbour risks.
