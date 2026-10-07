AFP
'This team never gives up!' – Mikel Merino reacts after late double keeps Spain streak alive
Super-sub inspires dramatic turnaround in Split
Mikel Merino proved to be the ultimate difference-maker for Spain, coming off the bench at half-time to score a stunning second-half brace in a 2-1 victory over Croatia. Introduced by manager Luis de la Fuente in place of Alex Baena, the Arsenal midfielder completely transformed Spain's attacking dynamics at Stadion Poljud.
Merino netted an equalizer in the 61st minute before producing an exquisite 88th-minute volley to complete the comeback.
The victory extended Spain's remarkable unbeaten run to 43 matches and sealed a spot in the Nations League quarter-finals.
- Sebastian Frej
Merino reflects on hostile atmosphere and resilience
Speaking after his match-winning performance, Merino acknowledged the intense test provided by the home side in front of 32,000 passionate Croatian fans. "It was a very tough game in a very difficult stadium with an unbelievable atmosphere," Merino stated.
"We knew that coming here was going to be tough, and obviously with them scoring the first goal and the fans really cheering for them, it was hard."
"But this team never gives up, fights until the end, and luckily for us, we got the win."
Midfielder savours personal reward for hard work
Merino emphasized that his decisive goalscoring contribution was the culmination of relentless effort behind the scenes. "Scoring important goals means a lot to me. It's a big reward for a lot of work," the Spaniard explained.
"Sometimes those moments where you work hard don't come with a reward, and for me now it's coming in the form of goals."
"I'm really happy not only for the goals, but also for the help that I'm bringing to the team."
- Sebastian Frej
World champions set sights on quarter-finals
Merino's second-half heroics ensured Spain maintained their flawless record at the top of Group A3. Having overcome their first in-game deficit since June 2024, de la Fuente's men can now look forward to the knockout stages.
Spain will wrap up their group stage campaign in December against the Czech Republic.
Merino will look to maintain his explosive form for both club and country.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting