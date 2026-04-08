"This lad is going to be a force to be reckoned with!" Will a "prodigy" soon become Tadej Pogacar's biggest rival?

If one is to believe reports coming out of France, Seixas will end the dry spell. "I believe he is the chosen one. He will be the rider France has been waiting for," said Marc Madiot on RMC in early March.

The influential president of Team Groupama-FDJ United has searched in vain for Hinault’s heir during three decades in management. The rival French team Decathlon CMA CGM may now have found what they were looking for in Seixas. Seixas, said Madiot, is “the Messiah. Seixas has something that few others have, like Pogacar. He has everything in his repertoire.”

The 1.86 m tall Seixas is not only strong in the mountains. He also impresses with outstanding abilities in the time trial. Seixas, the 2024 Junior World Champion in this discipline, dominated Monday’s opening time trial in the Basque Country, beating Lipowitz by 33 seconds, for example.

In France, calls are growing for the new rising star to make a swift Tour debut. Whether Seixas will actually be on the start line at the Grand Départ in Barcelona on 4 July remains to be seen, however. If Bernard Hinault has his way, the French should be a little more patient whilst waiting for his successor. Seixas, says the 71-year-old, should instead compete in the Vuelta or the Giro first, “then we could say that he has the potential to last the full three weeks.”