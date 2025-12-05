This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
'This is not an offseason for me' - MLS stars like Diego Luna, Son Heung-Min, Alex Freeman and more are finding unique ways to stay fit in offseason ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup

With several months between matches and a World Cup on the horizon, MLS players are finding different ways to stay sharp through the winter to ensure they get off to a strong start

For several years, the concept of an offseason has been a hot topic in global soccer. As players play more games than ever, there are fewer breaks and moments to shut the body down to recover. Major League Soccer, generally, has had the opposite problem.

The reality is that those who missed the postseason are staring down just about four months without a club match. That's a long time in comparison to the leagues in Europe, where the offseason can be less than a month when factoring in friendlies played over the summer. The best professionals know how to navigate that time in a way that gets them the rest they need and the training required to stay sharp.

Staying sharp is always paramount, but even more so this year. When the MLS season kicks off in February, it'll be just a three-month sprint before World Cup rosters are selected. Those on the fringes will know that, and they'll know there will be no time to waste. Starting the season strong will be more important than ever before, and to do that, players will need to understand a vital fact: this is no regular offseason.

 "I'll treat this preseason and offseason the same way I treat every single one and come back from preseason knowing that 2026 is going to be a huge, huge year," U.S. men's national team and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream said. "I have goals I want to reach, and it's what you do when no one's looking that allows you to reach those goals."

So how are players approaching it? What are they doing to stay fit? GOAL, in partnership with Catepillar, takes a look...

    The initial days

    Diego Luna's season ended much earlier than he wanted. Real Salt Lake were knocked out in the Wild Card round of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Oct. 22, ending their campaign, in Luna's mind, wildly prematurely. With a few weeks between that loss and the U.S. men's national team's final camp of 2025, Luna had to stay sharp. As a result, he spent a whole bunch of time training on his own to ensure he kept his legs for USMNT camp.

    "I show up every single day at the RSL facility with a bag of balls to run my butt off for three weeks straight of grinding. No one there; just me in the dark, lights off," Luna told GOAL. "It's three weeks of hard work that no one is noticing, but everyone's thinking 'Diego's done this' or 'Diego's done that'. I show up against Uruguay and put in a performance, but people don't see the hard work that was done before."

    Luna's work, ultimately, paid off. He dazzled against Uruguay, scoring a goal in the 5-1 win. He was joined on the scoresheet that day by another player who endured something similar: Alex Freeman. The Orlando City star scored twice against Uruguay, having gone through a similar process in Florida. After falling in the Wild Card round himself, the fullback grinded on his own in South Florida for a few weeks before earning his own USMNT call-up.

    With the international break now over, though, there are no immediate games to train for. It's easier to stay motivated for a few weeks when you know that national team camp is around the corner. With that over, though, the hard work really begins.

    Staying fit

    Tim Ream has been doing this for a while. It's fair to say he's done this longer than most. Now 38, the Charlotte FC star has had a whole bunch of offseasons in his career, so he knows what it's like not just to shut down, but get back going again.

    As he's gotten older, that second part has become more difficult. In his eyes, resting is important, of course, but it's vital not to let the levels drop too much, simply because getting them back requires more work than ever.

    "I think I hit 45 games between club and country this year at 38 years old," Ream said. "It's been a lot, especially when you throw in the travel. Listen, when you finish here, it's about rest and recovery. I'm one of those who struggle with too much time off, so I'll take 10 days off, completely shut the body down, then get back on the bike and get back to running and doing the things that I know work for me in the offseason. As you get older, you actually need or should be taking less time off. I've found, for me, that's the approach."

    That's not just the approach for wily veterans. Ethan Sonis, who works with stars like Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Sergio Aguero with S.A.T. Soccer, says he'll work with between 20 and 30 players this winter to help them stay in shape during these colder months.

    Luna's approach is similar: he'll be training extensively throughout this offseason "break." 

    "This is maybe my most exciting offseason yet," Luna says. "It's definitely my most important offseason. I'm seeing it as my preseason to my preseason. I'm not treating it like an offseason. I'm going to manage it well. I'm going to clear the space from 10 months of soccer, but I'm going to be working my butt off."

    Historically, some of the league's biggest players have worked their butt off in a different way: by going on loan. It'll be an option for some, but those situations have become far less common in recent years.

    Are loans in consideration?

    During previous World Cup years, MLS stars like David Beckham famously spent time with AC Milan, Landon Donovan crushed it for Everton. Thierry Henry famously got one final swansong with Arsenal in his final years, giving fans one last goal and one last memory. Those three are among those to have spent an MLS offseason on loan, and you can understand the allure: competitive games in big leagues at a time when, normally, you wouldn't have much going on.

    Son Heung-Min, one of the biggest names in MLS, had been rumoured for a loan of his own. He's not interested, he insisted. His focus on rest, recovery, and Los Angeles FC as he heads into his weeks-long break without the intention of moving.

    “I’ve never spoken to any club about a winter move. Such talk is simply untrue,” Son said, reported TV Chosun. “For me, showing respect to my club and giving everything where I play - that’s what matters most. That won’t change. I won’t leave LAFC this winter, or ever, while I’m here. I respect this club deeply. As long as I’m wearing this badge, there will be no such thing as a loan or a move. Never.”

    “I’ll rest well, recharge, and get myself in the best condition for the World Cup,” Son added. “My focus is fully on LAFC and my country - nothing else."

  • Paxten Aaronson, Colorado RapidsImagn

    Resetting and starting new

    At the end of the day, staying fit is vital, but players are human, too. Because of that, there is a necessity to restart the body and mind. For someone like Freeman, who enjoyed an award-winning breakout 2025, the offseason is a natural conclusion.

    "I think everyone knows I probably need a reset, and maybe not even a reset, but a rest. I want to see family, maybe travel a little," Freeman told GOAL. "Maybe even go visit my national team teammates in different countries. For me, it's going to be a reset. I'm going to train and be fit as well, but it's been a long year for me, and I want to share this time with he people that have been supporting me."

    Colorado Rapids star Paxten Aaronson will be doing the same. He's blending work with pleasure as he plans to spend his offseason going back to where it all began: training with his dad.

    "I think some of the best preseasons I've come into at my sharpest have been when I've just been able to train with my dad," he said. "I haven't really been able to with the European off-season, just because they're so condensed. So yeah, I think off-season is a great time to kind of just work on the things you don't get to in the real season - just because you're so focused on the match minutes and your body's always fatigued."

    Everyone will have a different approach and a different system. The key thing is finding whatever works for each particular player.  Everyone, though, will be eager to start the 2026 campaign hot, and that campaign doesn't start in February. In many ways, it's already started.

    "This is not an offseason for me," Luna says, "but a season where I get to combine having fun with my family with the work ethic and understanding that this year is a huge year that could be an amazing year. That's the mindset."