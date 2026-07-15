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Thierry Henry gives verdict on why France keep losing to Spain as legendary forward admits La Roja 'far superior' to Kylian Mbappe & Co
Spain dominance hurts France
Henry watched on as Spain secured a 2-0 victory over France in the World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Speaking as a pundit for Fox Sports, Henry was deeply impressed by the performance of the Spanish side.
He said: "The Spaniards controlled the ball and they showed why they are European champions. They were far superior. The best team won. If you are not in the mix from the start, it is going to be difficult. Spain are the worst team to be 1-0 down against. It is hard to take. France must analyse what happened and come out of it stronger to return with the aim of beating their new sworn enemy."
A consistent football philosophy
Henry highlighted the consistent supremacy of Spanish football across various categories over recent years. He noted that their success is not a coincidence but the result of a clear tactical identity that remains unchanged across all levels.
Henry explained: "Women's football, youth tournaments, Olympic Games... I lost a final against them [as U23s coach in the Olympics in 2024]. Again and again, they are there. They have an identity, a philosophy: they all play the same way, whatever the level. The coach knows the system perfectly, you can see that. It is a team with stars in it. When Spain have the ball, they do not give it back to you, it is up to you to go and get it. I want to praise the system and what they have put in place."
Trusting the established system
Henry pointed out that Spain's second goal resulted from a long sequence of possession, showcasing their deep-rooted football DNA. He stressed that every player knows exactly what to do regardless of their experience.
Henry added: "I experienced it as a player against them, as a coach against them, but also when I played with Barcelona. You have to understand that the ball moves, everyone must stay in their position, believe in their teammates and let the ball fly. They open up every time to attract the team. You pass the ball against France as if they were not there. Whether it is Baena or Nico Williams playing, they know what they have to do since they were nine. Whether it is their first or third cap, they know because they play in the same style."
- Getty Images
Deschamps departs as Spain await final opponents
France will now begin a new era following the departure of Didier Deschamps, whose historic 14-year tenure was highlighted by their 2018 World Cup triumph. Meanwhile, Spain will march onto the final brimming with confidence. La Roja are now preparing to face the winner of the highly anticipated clash between England and Argentina as they look to solidify their status as the absolute powerhouse of world football.
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