Thierry Henry names the Premier League player and manager he's been most impressed by this season as Arsenal legend reveals surprise youngster he enjoys watching

Three points separates the top three clubs as we head into the busy festive fixture period and the tight margins mean that any slip-up could be extra costly, adding to the drama as the season progresses. Other traditional powerhouses like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are also in the mix for European places, but are all short of the consistency being shown by the top three at this stage.

A significant story has been the performance of Aston Villa under manager Unai Emery. The Spaniard has done a remarkable job, transforming the club from a position just above the relegation zone in November 2022 to genuine title contenders.

Emery's side have shown incredible resilience, demonstrated by their ability to win games after falling behind, and only Arsenal and Manchester City have accumulated more points in the Premier League in the 2025 calendar year. His success has led to growing talk of his pedigree and status as one of the world's best managers, with the team currently sitting in a strong position in the league.