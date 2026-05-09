AFP
Thierry Henry hails Eden Hazard as 'in a class of his own' but Kevin De Bruyne 'sees things differently' as ex-Arsenal star hails Premier League legends
The magic of Hazard
Henry has never been shy about his admiration for Hazard, a player who famously terrorised Premier League defences during his trophy-laden spell at Chelsea. The Frenchman worked closely with Hazard during his stint as an assistant coach for the Belgian Red Devils, witnessing first-hand the raw ability that allowed the winger to decide matches on his own.
“Eden is Eden. He is in a class of his own,” Thierry Henry told L'Avenir, acknowledging the winger’s natural flair and the unique brilliance he consistently produced during his peak years at Chelsea in the Premier League.
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A deeper connection with De Bruyne
However, when discussing former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Henry’s tone shifted toward a profound intellectual respect. The Frenchman admitted that he often sees reflections of himself in the midfielder's intensity and perspective. After a thoughtful pause, Henry explained: "But Kevin De Bruyne... He is different. He sees things differently. I often found myself in him. Because he has a way of seeing things, of seeing life, of speaking, of understanding certain stuff."
Henry’s comments provide insight into the temperament of De Bruyne, whose perfectionism on the pitch has sometimes been mistaken for frustration by fans and critics. For Henry, that fire is simply a byproduct of an elite footballing brain operating at a higher frequency than those around him.
'Extraordinary' playmaker sees what others don't
The Arsenal Invincibles star believes that De Bruyne’s technical execution is driven by a unique understanding of the game. He noted that the midfielder’s ability to produce passes that leave spectators baffled comes from the way he sees football differently. “Often, people ask themselves: ‘Why does he get angry?’ It’s just that Kevin is different,” Henry said.
For Henry, this temperament is exactly what makes the Belgian midfielder one of the greatest playmakers in the game’s history. “That’s why, from time to time, he will make a pass where you ask yourself, ‘what did he see?’ He is an extraordinary player,” the Frenchman added.
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De Bruyne still pulling the strings
While Hazard retired after an injury-plagued spell with Real Madrid, De Bruyne is still going at the top-flight. The playmaker, who left City last summer after a highly successful and trophy-laden spell for Napoli, has made 19 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.