Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2024-25Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

'Everything is Thierry Henry-ish!' - Bukayo Saka reacts to breaking Arsenal legend's 23-year-old record after appearing to copy his goal celebration in thrilling draw with Liverpool

B. SakaArsenalT. HenryArsenal vs LiverpoolLiverpoolPremier League

Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka reacted to breaking a 23-year-old Thierry Henry record after scoring his 50th Premier League goal against Liverpool.

  • Saka netted opener in 2-2 draw with Liverpool
  • Strike marked 50th Premier League goal
  • Beat Henry to record at 23-years-old
