Thibaut Courtois admits Cristiano Ronaldo 'has more of a winning mentality' than Kylian Mbappe in honest assessment of Real Madrid's newest No.10
Mbappe goals: Real Madrid record compared to Ronaldo
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner CR7 registered 450 goals for Real to become their all-time leading scorer. Mbappe has, across close to 18 months at Santiago Bernabeu, found the target on 62 occasions through 75 appearances. He has 18 efforts to his name this season.
Mbappe is a World Cup winner and a man considered to be a Golden Ball recipient of the future. Leadership has not always been his strong suit, but experience - at 26 years of age - is helping him down that path. There is a determination on his part to savour Champions League glory.
Why Mbappe is different to Portuguese icon Ronaldo
Courtois believes that Mbappe can fulfil his dreams, but told El Partidazo from COPE when asked if the France international is cut from the same cloth as Ronaldo: “I haven't been around Cristiano because the summer I arrived at Real Madrid he went to Juventus. I think they're two different players, but Cristiano still has a bit more of a winning mentality than Kylian.
“But this year Kylian has shown that mentality more; he's stepped up his game and is really driving the team forward. You can tell he's a leader, and it will become even more apparent with each match.”
Be like Ronaldo: Will Courtois play into his 40s?
Ronaldo continues to set remarkable standards in the latter stages of his career. He is now 40 years of age, but remains a prolific presence for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. CR7 is also expected to grace the 2026 World Cup with Portugal - as he continues to chase down 1,000 career goals.
Many players are taking inspiration from Ronaldo, as they prolong their respective careers, and Courtois believes that he can go on for some time yet. He does not intend to emulate Ronaldo, but has no plans to hang up his gloves any time soon.
The 33-year-old said of his future: “Seeing that [Gianluigi] Buffon played until his forties… I don't think I'll go that far, but [Manuel] Neuer, at 38 or 39, is still playing at a very high level. I've always had that idea in my head of playing until 38 or 39, and I hope it happens at Real Madrid.
“And if that's not possible, when the club decides, I'll step aside and there won't be any problems. I'm happy here and I understand that at some point they'll want to put someone else in my place. It's only natural, and I already experienced it with Petr Cech [at Chelsea]; I learned a lot from him and he was there for me during difficult times. I'll never be any different from him, and if tomorrow the club wants something else, I'll continue to help because for me, the team always comes first.”
Goalkeeper GOAT: Is Courtois Real Madrid's best ever?
When the day does come for Courtois to leave he, like Ronaldo, will go down as a Real Madrid legend. He is not, however, convinced that he will be remembered as the Blancos’ goalkeeping GOAT.
Courtois added: “No. Well, someone has told me that before, or I've seen it myself, but I think there's 'a Saint,' Iker Casillas, who means a lot to Real Madrid fans and Spanish football. But hearing your name among those names is already a compliment.
“To be remembered as one of the best, you have to win trophies, and that's what I try to do. No one will remember if I saved eight shots against Liverpool, so it's important to keep winning trophies, and when I retire from Real Madrid, everyone can have their say. When I was eight, I dreamed of being Real Madrid's goalkeeper; I'm here now, and every day I'm here is wonderful. This is where I'm happiest.”
Courtois’ current contract in the Spanish capital is due to run until 2027. He has taken in over 300 appearances for the Blancos, helping them to three La Liga titles and a couple of Champions League crowns.
