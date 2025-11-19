'They just don’t have enough' - Javier Aguirre delivers blunt assessment of Mexico’s players after 2-1 loss to Paraguay

Mexico closed 2025 on a bitter note, falling 2-1 to Paraguay at the Alamodome and once again hearing the frustration of its own supporters - just as it did during Saturday’s scoreless draw against Uruguay in Torreón, a reaction that even irritated some players. The boos returned on Tuesday, underscoring the growing discontent surrounding Javier Aguirre’s project, which ends the final FIFA window of the year with more doubts than progress.

After the match, “Vasco” didn’t hold back. He openly questioned the level of several players and the team’s ongoing struggles to create consistent danger.

“There are players who want to and can, and others who want to but maybe can’t - they just don’t have enough,” Aguirre said. “That’s why we have to keep searching for the ideal XI, for the right way to build attacks and play out from the back.”