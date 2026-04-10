On Sky’s ‘Triple – the Hagedorn Football Talk’, Hamann argued that the club should issue the centre-back with an ultimatum soon over his expiring contract: “There’s no other way.”
Translated by
“There’s no other way”: BVB urged to take drastic action over Nico Schlotterbeck
Hamann insists Dortmund should set Schlotterbeck a firm deadline of “two to three weeks” to decide his future. “The contract has been on the table for several weeks. I expect they’ll want to know within the next ten to 14 days whether he’s staying or going.”
However, the former international cannot fathom the ongoing talk of a release clause, which Schlotterbeck is now reportedly demanding. For him, that is out of the question: “Then they might as well shut up shop. I simply cannot imagine it, try as I might. That would be tantamount to admitting defeat.”
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Schlotterbeck is said to be seeking an exit clause “at all costs” following the World Cup.
According to German legend Lothar Matthäus, the centre-back is pushing for an exit clause in any new deal, giving him the option to leave next summer.
“That way he could later move to an even bigger club, where he might be more highly valued than in Dortmund,” Matthäus explained.
Schlotterbeck’s current Borussia Dortmund deal expires next summer, and the club has been pursuing an extension for months without success. The saga returned to the headlines when the centre-back dismissed talk of an imminent agreement after Germany’s friendly against Ghana, noting that he had spent months negotiating with former BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl and must now engage with Kehl’s successor, Ole Book.
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Ricken has rejected the ultimatum concerning Schlotterbeck.
Shortly afterwards, Bild reported that Schlotterbeck had deliberately put pressure on the Black and Yellows with his comments in order to renegotiate the terms of his contract with Kehl, which had in fact already been agreed.
After Sunday’s 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart, however, the centre-back adopted a more conciliatory tone and hinted at a swift conclusion. “I had a good chat with Lars [Ricken] and Ole,” he said. “We’ll keep talking this week, and I don’t think it will be long before I decide.”
Technical director Ricken had already stressed that an ultimatum was not an option for the 26-year-old: “It might make sense in some situations, but not this one. The talks are so respectful and confidential that we see no need to apply artificial pressure.”