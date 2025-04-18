'There is no comparison between Argentina and Mexico' - Messi discounts notion of international rivalry, with El Tri only managing four wins in 32 meetings
The Inter Miami star recalled Argentina vs Mexico match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, saying 'stadium was intense'
- Messi has found the net against El Tri on four occasions
- Mexico has won just four times in 32 matches vs Argentina
- Argentina has won 16 times, with 12 draws