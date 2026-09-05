Theo Walcott and Ian Wright admit Arsenal made a massive mistake missing out on Chelsea's new star

Arsenal explored moves for Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez, but both rejected the chance to join. Wright suggested this pursuit ultimately cost them. "There’s something that’s happened with Arsenal with the way they were going for Vini," Wright added. "If you’re a player and you see a team going for him, you think, 'I thought they were interested in me?'. It is the player the manager wanted. Chelsea thought, well if you’re not going to pay it, we’ll pay it. I’m gutted, I would have loved him to come."

Meanwhile, Arteta insisted Arsenal have no regrets. "The selling of players can come from different aspects as well. It’s not always the same one. That’s part of the responsibility we have at the football club," Arteta explained.