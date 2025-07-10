Theo Hernandez slams Milan after Al-Hilal move and insists Serie A club 'do not reflect the values, nor the ambition' that convinced him to move to San Siro

France international Theo Hernandez has completed a move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal, marking the end of a six-year tenure at AC Milan. However, his departure has not been without drama. In a brutal farewell posted on his Instagram account, the defender directed clear criticism toward the current Milan hierarchy, accusing them of failing to match his ambition and disregarding the values that once defined the club.

Was denied an extension by the Serie A giants

