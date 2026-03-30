"Then I can forget about my credibility!" Julian Nagelsmann makes his position clear in the debate over Deniz Undav

"Deniz has plenty of good moments, especially when the opposition is already tired. His qualities tend to fade a bit when he has to work hard during the match. If we look at what we did in the first 60 to 70 minutes against Switzerland to win the game, that’s exactly how it will be at the World Cup. That’s one reason," Nagelsmann explained on ARD.

He cited a second reason: "We have defined roles. And I must stick to them in the next two matches, otherwise I can forget about my credibility. If I then do everything differently, there’s no point in having the discussion about roles in the first place."

Even in the run-up to the 2024 European Championship, Nagelsmann had regarded which player was best suited to which role in the squad as decisive for his decisions, thereby justifying, for example, the omission of Leon Goretzka – who is now, however, once again a regular in the national team. Nagelsmann had also initially justified the omission of Angelo Stiller ahead of the international matches against Switzerland and Ghana on the basis of his role, but then called him up after Aleksandar Pavlovic’s injury and selected him in the starting line-up for both matches.

Nagelsmann’s reasoning can be backed up by the statistics, which show that Undav is indeed more effective in the closing stages of a match. Of his 23 goals this season for VfB Stuttgart, he scored seven in the first half and 16 in the second – although he was usually in the starting line-up for those matches.



