South Africa opened their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quallifying campaign with a draw against the Cranes of Uganda.

Bafana Bafana fought back to earn a point in a 2-2 draw against a spirited Uganda side at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster and Bafana debutant Thalente Mbatha were on the scoresheet for the Hugo Broos-led side.

Following the match, SA supporters shared their reactions on social media about the result and GOAL looked at the most interesting views.

