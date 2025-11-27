'Their French accent was bad!' - Kylian Mbappe mocks Olympiacos fans over attempts to heckle Real Madrid star in Champions League thriller

Beyond the individual brilliance, one major storyline centred around Mbappe’s relationship with manager Xabi Alonso, a topic of intense scrutiny following recent frustrations and a three-game winless run. He spoke candidly about their relationship: “I think we need to tell the truth: we are very close. Life isn't always easy, and when you change projects or coaches, it's normal for things to evolve. But I don't think everything that's happened was deserved… we, the players, have to support each other, support the coach, the staff… and stay united.”

He also doubled down on the idea that Madrid fully back Alonso: “You can see it. Tonight, you could see that people were running and eager… we’ve always been loyal to him… We were on a three-game winless streak… but we're here, away from home, in the Champions League… and we're here to win.”

The timing of the Frenchman's comments is notable because they arrive against the backdrop of reports suggesting Madrid’s dressing room had recently split into two camps. According to reports, six players - Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, Endrick and Ferland Mendy were unhappy with Alonso’s tactical approach and substitutions. Vinicius, seen as the centre of the frustration, reportedly felt his role had been reduced after missing several major starting line-ups and being rotated more than expected.

Meanwhile, other key figures - Mbappe, Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras were said to be firmly behind the coach, forming a second group that publicly and privately supported the Spaniard’s leadership.