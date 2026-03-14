"The worst performance I've ever seen": Uli Hoeneß is furious following controversial refereeing decisions against FC Bayern

"That is the worst performance by a refereeing team I have ever seen in a Bundesliga match," the 74-year-old honorary president of the Munich club is quoted as saying by *Bild*.

This followed a match in which Bayern, despite falling behind early (Aleix Garcia, 6'), despite having two goals disallowed and despite the sendings-off of Nicolas Jackson (red card, 42') and Luis Diaz (second yellow, 84'), managed to level the score and almost secured the win. Diaz scored the equaliser to make it 1-1 (69th minute) following an assist from Michael Olise.