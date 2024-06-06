The rivalry between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana is set to flare up once again as the two teams clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday.

Get ready for an electrifying showdown in the quest for the 2026 Fifa World Cup! The Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana are gearing up for their Group C match day three clash in the qualifying series, which is sure to set the stage on fire.

The United States, Mexico, and Canada may be a world away, but the road to the World Cup heats up right here on the African continent in Uyo.

Nigeria's campaign has been a rollercoaster so far. The Super Eagles stumbled out of the gate with a lacklustre 1-1 draw against Lesotho, followed by another 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe back in November 2023.

With only two points, they’re lagging in third place behind Group C's front-runners, Rwanda, who have four points, and South Africa with three.

On the flip side, Bafana Bafana started strong with a 2-1 win over Benin but were stunned by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rwanda’s Wasps. Now, the South Africans are looking to bounce back and avoid another slip-up. But that's easier said than done against a Nigerian squad packed with some of Africa's top talents.

As the countdown to this much-anticipated clash begins, GOAL delves into the recent form of both teams, highlights the key players who will be absent, and explores where the battle for victory could be won or lost. Buckle up, because this is going to be one thrilling ride!