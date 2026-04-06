The Royal Never Dies... 5 secrets behind Madrid’s belief they can knock Bayern Munich out

Real Madrid are gearing up for a heavyweight clash against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Santiago Bernabéu, in one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures on the Old Continent.

Although the Bavarian side go into the match in high spirits following their strong results at home and in Europe, history and reality confirm that Real Madrid defy logic when it comes to the Champions League.

It is a club that always rises to the occasion when everyone thinks it is finished, turning the impossible into reality.

The history of encounters between the two sides reinforces this feeling; they have met 27 times in the European competition, with Real Madrid winning 12 matches compared to 11 victories for Bayern, and four draws, making this clash one of the most evenly matched and exciting in the tournament’s history.

Here are five reasons, according to the Spanish website Defensa Central, why Real Madrid fans believe their team is capable of reaching the European final once again: