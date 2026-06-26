The Rondo: Assessing the USMNT, Mexico and Canada - which host has impressed most, who has disappointed and can the Americans actually win the World Cup?

And so we have a full picture of the group stage for the three host nations. To start, the good news: all three have qualified for the Round of 32. All three made it look relatively comfortable, too. The U.S. and Mexico tied it up after two games. So did Canada - if unofficially, given the complications of their group.

The first thing that needs acknowledging here is that it is objectively a good thing that all three hosts are doing well. This is important in a World Cup. It keeps the vibe high.

The second is that they all have reasonably kind knockout draws. The U.S. have Bosnia, who they should beat. Mexico have one of Ecuador, Sweden, Cape Verde and Senegal. Canada will face South Africa. All of those are winnable. But group stage triumphs tend to be forgotten quickly. Indeed, in a few years, no one will remember solid showings against Australia in Seattle. Now, it's about results. And do any of these guys actually have a chance once the games get trickier? Put more simply, can Canada, Mexico or the U.S. win the World Cup? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.