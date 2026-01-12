The Rondo, MLS preseason edition: Should USMNT's Josh Sargent join Toronto FC? Best coaching hire? Biggest free-agency miss?

The MLS season is approaching. Preseason starts next week for most teams, with nearly fully-formed rosters meeting all over the country to prepare for the campaign. There's plenty to break down as a result. Michael Bradley is one of the more interesting coaching hires in recent MLS memory. And Inter Miami have dominated the transfer market just a month after lifting MLS Cup.

But look beyond the big hitters, and there's reason for excitement. The Columbus Crew, St. Louis CITY, and Sporting KC have all made interesting appointments. Minnesota United, meanwhile, still need a head coach after losing their boss to West Brom. And now, there's talk that Josh Sargent, a polarizing presence for the USMNT, could be playing out the next few years of his career in Toronto - which would be some coup for the Canadian side.

GOAL U.S.'s writers break down the moves that have happened, the coaches that have been appointed, and what comes next in another edition of.. The Rondo.