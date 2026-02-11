The Rondo, MLS 2026 kits review edition: Have FC Dallas put together a classic? Did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play it too safe? And what is the kit of the year?

Let's talk about kits. MLS has upped its game of late. A few years back, it seemed like teams played it safe. There were, let's be honest, a fair few T-shirts that guys happened to show up in to play soccer. But now, nostalgia is back. And with it comes a penchant to take a bit of a risk. These days, we care about patterns, cool fonts, playing around with logos - all of that stuff.
This year is no different. We have jerseys with hoops. We have tie-dye kits. We have, for some reason, an Art Deco vibe to the LAFC kit (and it works!).
The experimentation has led to a few misses. But so what? That's what all of this is about. Some of these strips will go down in history. Others will age like milk. But if you never try, you never know. And GOAL writers, who are well-equipped to talk fashion, are breaking all of the new jerseys down in another edition of... The Rondo.