GOAL US writers debate how Miami will fare without Messi during Copa, USWNT's future, who should win the Ballon d'Or

Reality is soon to set in for Inter Miami. Lionel Messi is temporarily stepping away from the squad, and will be unavailable for up to five weeks as the Argentine chases Copa America glory - with the hopes of winning his third international honor on the bounce. The Herons are on top of MLS's Eastern Conference, but could see their lead slip without their star man.

But that's not the only big story in the soccer world this week. TST is well underway, legends of the US global game and celebrities colliding to face off in pickup-style seven-a-side under the North Carolina sun. The USWNT showed exactly how bright the future might be, as they kicked off the highly anticipated Emma Hayes era with a bang, battering South Korea twice in less than a week. And on the global stage, the Ballon d'Or race might is heating up.

Our GOAL US editorial staff break down those storylines and more in the latest edition of... The Rondo.