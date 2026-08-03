The Rondo, Mauricio Pochettino edition: Was the manager's USMNT return a ‘marriage of convenience’ or a ‘no-brainer’ - and will he make it to 2030?

"Se queda" were the words that Gerard Pique posted in a selfie with Neymar in 2016, not too long before the then-Barcelona man left for PSG. That moment was supposed to be one when Barca held onto their star man.
The USMNT can only pray that Mauricio Pochettino won't do the same. They have now, officially, taken the first step in that effort, penning the head coach to a four-year contract that will last through the 2030 World Cup. Pochettino is here for, in theory, one more go of things. The U.S. have their manager back.
And this would seem to be an agreeable deal. Pochettino doesn't have another club job open. It's hard for the U.S. to hire a more accomplished coach. Poch seems the best bet. But what's missing here? Was this definitely the right choice? And with club jobs constantly opening up, can Pochettino be counted on to stay? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.