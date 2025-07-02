The Rondo: Assessing Al Hilal's Club World Cup upset of Man City, the player of the tournament, can a Brazilian team win it all?

GOAL US writers discuss the CWC heading into the quarterfinals and which players have made the difference - plus some predictions

Finally, some unpredictability. Be honest: how many people actually had Al Hilal in the last eight, two Brazilian teams - Fluminense and Palmeiras - in the mix, and Manchester City exiting the tournament before stadiums were even properly filled?

The Saudi Arabian side orchestrated a wonderful 4-3 upset over City in the round of 16, and were excellent value for their win over the Cityzens. It was a really good game of football, and also something for this confusing tournament to hang its hat on.

Elsewhere, there's plenty to like. PSG eased fears of a slow start by battering Miami, thus ending the run for the last of the three MLS teams still standing. Bayern are well in the mix. Real Madrid are doing interesting things under Xabi Alonso, and are starting to look like a real team ahead of the quarters.

The final is less than two week away - who wins this thing?

GOAL US writers debate the state of the Club World Cup in the latest edition of... The Rondo.