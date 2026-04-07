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AA Rondo April 7GOAL
Tom Hindle

The Rondo, American Abroad edition: Has Gio Reyna's move been a total failure? And how badly do Christian Pulisic's AC Milan need Champions League football?

FEATURES
G. Reyna
C. Pulisic
M. Tillman
AC Milan
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen
USA
P. Agyemang
B. Aaronson
Leeds
Premier League

It has been a chaotic week for USMNT stars in Europe, with big results and serious injuries capping off an unwelcome return to club football

It's time for a check-in. The international break is over, which means there's scope to have a think about club football. And for U.S. nationals, things are coming to a head. Sure, it's probably pretty clear, at this point, who will play for the USMNT this summer. But there are still games to worry about week in, week out. And those look a little dicey. A number of key players, in fact, are looking at uncertain months.

The most obvious is Christian Pulisic, whose Milan are in free-fall. Pulisic is not playing well at the moment, and the Rossoneri, after being in the title conversation early on, could fail to make European football altogether. Atalanta, meanwhile, are heading the other way. They struggled at first, and Yunus Musah couldn't sniff the field. Now, he's in the picture, and his side is making a late push.

Elsewhere, there's the constant Gio Reyna discourse, Brenden Aaronson finally settling in at a big club, and awful news for big Patrick Agyemang, who will miss the World Cup after tearing his Achilles earlier this week. But what can we make of it all? GOAL takes a look at the action for Americans Abroad in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Gio Reyna Borussia Monchengladbach 2025-26Getty

    What was a worse move: Reyna to Borussia Gladbach or Musah to Atalanta?

    Tom Hindle: Probably Musah to Atalanta, mostly because it didn't really have to happen - and still went wrong. He has failed to make an impact in Bergamo, while it seemed that he had a shot to get minutes at Milan. This all feels like a big swing that didn't need to be made, that has not worked out. Reyna was always going to be turbulent - and has proved as such.

    Ryan Tolmich: Reyna to Gladbach, simply because it meant more. Musah is a loan and, realistically, he’ll get another chance somewhere. Will Reyna? Hard to say.




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  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILAN-VERONAAFP

    How much of a failure will it be if Milan fail to make it to the Champions League?

    TH: Immense. The curious spin of this whole year was that the lack of European football would give Max Allegri's side the necessary time to prepare for each game - and the legs to ensure that they can survive the rough and tumble of a season. If that now collapses after a strong start, then serious questions have to be asked. Allegri surely won't survive. And what does this mean for Christian Pulisic? TBD.

    RT: Pretty big. This club is too big to fall behind like this, and it was too good early in the season to let this happen. If it does, heads will roll again. And, if it does, we’ll see what Pulisic does in response.

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Has Malik Tillman's first season for Leverkusen been a success?

    TH: Far from it. Tillman was, to be sure, in need of a step up, but zoom out and this has been a pretty forgettable campaign for the American. He has found the net nine times, but is yet to register an assist in all competitions for the German club. Sure, things have been tumultuous for his team in general. But Tillman will have expected more out of himself.

    RT: Definitely. He hasn’t been incredible, but it’s been a good adjustment to a higher level. He can clearly play at that level and will theoretically get better. There’s reason to be optimistic, for sure.

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  • Leicester City v Derby County - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    How big of a loss will Agyemang be for the USMNT this summer?

    TH: It sucks for the player himself, but losing a third-string striker isn't really the end of the world. Folarin Balogun is the starter. Ricardo Pepi is a more-than-capable backup. Haji Wright is a little unproven under USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, and now figures to step into the No. 3 role. Let's be honest, if you're looking to your third guy, you're losing, anyway. To be sure, Agyemang is a favorite of the manager's. But the team at large will probably be just fine.

    RT: It would be a pretty big one. Is he a starter? No, but is he a valuable change of pace off the bench? You bet.Let’s just hope he can recover, both for the USMNT’s sake and from a human side.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-WEST HAM-LEEDSAFP

    What do you make of Brenden Aaronson's season?

    TH: Fine? This is kind of the Aaronson thing, at this point. The American doesn't have loads of attacking quality, but his defensive work rate is invaluable. He's important enough for Leeds, and will likely stick around. Odds are, he will be playing Premier League football next year. Nicely done.

    RT: A good step. He shows signs of being a Premier League player, which is progress. He has to sustain it for longer, sure, but those signs are reason to hope.

  • Ricardo Pepi PSVGetty

    Is Fulham the right choice for Ricardo Pepi?

    TH: If he can stay fit! So much is set to change at Fulham in the next few months. Manager Marco Silva could easily leave for someplace else. They will almost certainly face pressure to sell Harry Wilson, their best creative talent. Antonee Robinson could also go. Insert a fully fit Pepi into this current team, and things look good. But he could be walking into a remarkably different Craven Cottage in July.

    RT: Tbd. Will the club be stable? Will they take more swings to put a good team around him? Pepi thrives in good service, and he’ll need it in the Premier League. We’ll know more of that once summer is over.