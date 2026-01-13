'The result is unfair!' - PSG boss Luis Enrique laments 'strange' Coupe de France defeat to neighbours Paris FC as Ligue 1 champions' back-to-back treble dreams go up in smoke

The balance of power in the French capital was briefly upended on Monday evening as PSG crashed out of the Coupe de France following a stunning defeat to neighbours. The loss sends shockwaves through French football, not only because of the disparity in wealth between the two sides but because it extinguishes PSG's hopes of replicating last season's clean sweep of trophies. However, despite the humiliation of losing a derby to a Ligue 2 outfit, Luis Enrique remained defiant in his post-match assessment, claiming his side produced a "complete" performance that deserved far more than a premature exit.

Speaking to the press after the final whistle, the former Barcelona boss appeared almost baffled by the outcome. His side controlled possession and created numerous openings but failed to find a way past a resolute Paris FC defence. For Enrique, the process was correct, even if the scoreboard told a different story.

"I think it is very easy to talk about this match: it was a very complete match, we played very well, we did all the work and we dominated the game, I don't see any problem with the match," Luis Enrique said.

"But you have to score goals and we didn't score, that's football, I'm very satisfied with what I saw collectively and individually. The result is unfair but we have to accept it."