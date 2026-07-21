From the narrow alleyways of Rotterdam, where he sharpened his game in street football, to the roar of English stadiums, where he has become a nightmare for defenders, Dutch star Crysencio Summerville looks set to write a new chapter in his career. This time, in Saudi Arabia.

Every reliable source agreed on Tuesday evening that Riyadh giants Al Hilal have sealed a deal for Summerville. He will join the club's galaxy of stars in the first team this summer.

The winger stood on the brink of a move from West Ham United to Italian capital side Roma. Then Al Hilal swooped at the last moment and convinced the player to change course.

His signing lays bare Al Hilal's enormous ambitions for the new 2026-2027 season, with the club desperate to reclaim their grip on domestic and continental football.

In the lines that follow, we run through the key talking points after Al Hilal wrapped up the deal for Crysencio Summerville, with the official announcement still to come.



