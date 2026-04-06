The president of the Senegalese Football Federation provokes Morocco with bold statements

The president of the Senegalese Football Federation, Abdoulaye Fall, has confirmed that there is no legal threat to strip the Lions of Teranga of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Senegalese national team were crowned 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating Morocco 1-0 in extra time, but the CAF Appeals Committee decided to strip Senegal of the title and award it to Morocco.

“From a legal standpoint, there is no threat to the title,” Fall said in an exclusive interview with the Senegalese News Agency.

He added, “We have submitted our case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and I feel reassured from a legal standpoint; this title cannot be stripped from Senegal.”

He continued, “The Senegalese national team remains the African champions; everything else is just details. The most important thing is winning on the pitch, and that is what we achieved.”

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