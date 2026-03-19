The meeting between the clubs and the referees has been cancelled. Simonelli said: "Rocchi is busy. Postponements for Italy? If you can find me any free dates, I’ll buy you dinner."

""The meeting between coaches, players and referees has been postponed until the end of the season. On the 23rd, Rocchi is involved in a UEFA event taking place in Malta and will be unable to attend. We didn’t discuss the national team, but we remain confident. As for the decision not to reschedule the league fixture? If you can find me a date when it would have been possible to reschedule, I’ll buy everyone dinner. We couldn’t have known that all the Italian teams would be knocked out of the Champions League beforehand."