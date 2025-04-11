The Kickoff, MLS Matchday 8: LAFC try to regain rhythm, Columbus and Miami look to remain unbeaten, Sporting KC seek identity

GOAL takes a look at key storylines around the league heading into Matchday 8 of the MLS season

Week eight of the MLS season is here, already two months into the campaign. A new leader sits atop the Supporters' Shield, with the Vancouver Whitecaps taking over table after Inter Miami dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Meanwhile, just three points separate first through ninth across, as a clear hierarchy begins to emerge.

Just two unbeatens remain, the Columbus Crew and Miami, and this weekend both are faced with stiff tests. In the Western Conference, the reigning conference champions LAFC are looking to dig themselves out of a slump. They crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup midweek and have lost three of their last four regular season matches.

On Sunday Night Soccer, Sporting Kansas City will look to build on their momentum after winning their first match of the season.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.