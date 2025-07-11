The Kickoff: Hell is Real derby returns, as FC Cincinnati host Columbus Crew, while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami take on red-hot Nashville

GOAL takes a look at some of the major MLS storylines emerging ahead of Matchday 24

Matchday 24 is here, and is highlighted by a massive rivalry. On Saturday, Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati hosts fourth-place Eastern Conference foes Columbus Crew in another edition of the Hell is Real derby, while in Southern Florida, things heat up for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami..

The Herons host a red-hot Nashville SC as two of the East's finest go head-to-head. A victory for B.J. Callaghan's side on the road could be pivotal in their hopes for an Eastern Conference title.

In the West, Dejan Joveljic and Sporting Kansas City host the Seattle Sounders as the red-hot Serbian forward looks to keep his goalscoring prowess going.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.