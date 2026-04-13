According to *kicker*, the board of the German record champions—President Herbert Hainer, Honorary President Uli Hoeneß and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge—will meet as scheduled at the end of May. They will not only plan the summer transfer window but also discuss the future of the current management team.
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The differences seem to be mounting! Max Eberl’s future at FC Bayern Munich appears to be completely up in the air
From 1 July, when sporting director Max Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen enter the final year of their contracts, concrete discussions regarding their future are set to take place. According to *kicker*, the club is, in principle, considering extending Freund’s contract. The club is reportedly satisfied with the Austrian’s work; in future, he will oversee the National Training Centre (NLZ) alongside campus director Jochen Sauer and the new head of youth development, Michael Wiesinger.
Nevertheless, doubts remain about whether Freund will stay on alongside Eberl in the medium to long term. Their relationship is reported to be strained, with differences mounting. The hoped-for partnership model of Hoeneß and Rummenigge has yet to materialise, leading the kicker to describe the situation as a “marriage of convenience”. Instead, kicker describes the pairing as a “forced marriage”. While tensions are simmering behind the scenes, the first team remains unaffected. For now, all attention is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid and the DFB-Pokal semi-final with Bayer Leverkusen.
Two factions have emerged: Eberl and head of scouting Nils Schmadtke, whose contract has reportedly been extended until 2027, versus Freund and his long-time associate Sauer, who previously collaborated at RB Salzburg. The underlying cause of the rift: After Eberl joined Bayern six months after Freund, he gradually added trusted associates said to be close to agent Marc Kosicke: Markus Weinzierl (youth academy sporting director, deal set to expire this summer), Andre Hechelmann (chief scout, now at Mönchengladbach), Christoph Kresse (scout) and, notably, Schmadtke.
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The club's financial situation has shown no signs of improvement under Eberl.
The Eberl/Freund duo face criticism because the club’s finances have improved only marginally. Even reaching the Champions League semi-finals would not guarantee a profit. As Hoeneß has repeatedly warned, the fixed-term deposit account has dwindled. Costly contract negotiations, slim wage savings and extra outlays like signing-on fees and agents’ fees during transfers are key reasons.
These shortcomings primarily land on Eberl’s desk, and his future at the club is suddenly wide open. Critics point to generous concessions made during the contract extensions of Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala. He also failed to sell players earmarked for transfer. Joao Palhinha (Tottenham Hotspur), Bryan Zaragoza (AS Roma), Sacha Boey (Galatasaray Istanbul) and Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart) could all return from loan and add further wage pressure.
Had the supervisory board not vetoed several proposed deals, the deficit might have been even larger. His push to sign Xavi Simons and Christopher Nkunku as replacements for Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman was rejected, leaving the club to settle for Luis Díaz (Liverpool FC) and a loan for Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea FC), while youth prospect Lennart Karl made his case from within. The club will stick with its youth-oriented strategy, a move that shapes squad planning and bolsters the influence of the NLZ trio Freund, Sauer and Wiesinger.
Kompany and Diaz are Eberl’s trump card
Eberl’s role in signing Diaz and appointing manager Vincent Kompany is widely praised. Nevertheless, Bayern’s handling of the search for Thomas Tuchel’s successor was perceived as clumsy. However, this season’s sporting success vindicates his approach, complicating any potential split. The board’s historical leniency was already clear in the Niko Kovac affair: the double triumph, even amid squad unease, kept the now-BVB boss in the job. Yet his credit ran out five months later, paving the way for Hansi Flick.
A meeting in May should give an initial steer for talks in July on Eberl’s future; the same applies to Dreesen, though signs point to an extension for both him and Freund. The CEO, who comes from a financial background and has handled those duties since Michael Diederich’s departure, is particularly valued as a communicator.