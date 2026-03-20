"The conversation with Julian Nagelsmann 'wasn't great'": Long-serving international 'disappointed' at being left out of the DFB squad

Instead, the national coach called up Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Malick Thiaw for the centre-back positions. Despite not being selected once again, Ginter remains hopeful of featuring in the World Cup: "There are still chances, and it’s not over until it’s over. As far as I’ve heard, it’s not final yet."

At his squad announcement press conference on Thursday, Nagelsmann also addressed Ginter’s omission: “Matze Ginter is having a very good season. We can’t always take everyone along and give everyone a chance, but we do try to ensure that as many as possible have the opportunity to prove themselves. The train hasn’t left the station yet.”

There are no Freiburg players at all in Nagelsmann’s current squad for the two friendlies against Switzerland (27 March) and Ghana (30 March). Ginter’s teammate Noah Atubolu is also missing; instead, the national coach has nominated Jonas Urbig of FC Bayern Munich in goal for the first time.