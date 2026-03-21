The former Wolfsburg player also gave an estimate of how long he would be out of action. "I’ll be out for five to six weeks," he said. This means he will also miss the crucial Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe on 26 April. The two teams are currently separated by four points in the Süper Lig table, though leaders Gala have played one game fewer.

Osimhen had already picked up an injury in the early stages of the Liverpool match, but managed to play on until half-time. He was replaced by Noa Lang, among others, who in turn suffered a deep cut to his thumb and underwent surgery whilst still in England.