'That's his job isn't it? - Roy Keane hits out at 'over the top' Thomas Tuchel praise after England's opening World Cup win over Croatia

Keane explained that assessing the dressing room atmosphere is a basic requirement. He added: "Every game’s different and every situation is different. I’ve worked with some great managers. Sometimes you go in at half-time and you think you’re going to get a hard time and they go easy on you, sometimes you think you’re doing well and they go hard on you. It’s what you smell in the game, what he thinks the players need. He’s well qualified to do that."

Tuchel clarified his approach when asked how he turned the tide for England, who scored twice in the second half against Croatia through Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford. He stated when revealing his dressing room words: "I said even if we lose, it will not change my perception of the last 17 days. But let’s do it our way. We’re too focused on the result, too focused on protecting what we anyway don’t have at the moment. The second goal was just an example. I think we were a back seven and we didn’t defend the goal. So why be a back seven anyway? If something happens, the result doesn’t go our way, we want to play this match the way we want to and the way we were together for 17 days. I just tried to encourage them to go for it."