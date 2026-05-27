‘That’s America’ - How USMNT’s NYC rooftop roster reveal made the World Cup finally feel real

NEW YORK -- For a moment, you couldn’t hear Tim Weah.
The chants were too loud, the shouts a little too aggressive. The USMNT’s No. 21, the hometown hero, born not five miles from the stage he was standing upon, was ever-so-briefly drowned out by the voices around him. The live TV interview went on, Weah being asked about what it meant to play in a World Cup, how excited he was to be there, what it meant to play in New York.
But the attention was really on the noise around him. For the first time in a rooftop event to unveil a roster that had already leaked, that was dragging on perhaps a bit too long, something came to life. It might have been a hundred or so sweaty fans on the top of a building in lower Manhattan, but in chants of “U-S-A”, there was the faintest of senses that there might be some World Cup momentum.
And such was the sentiment throughout this roster announcement, a registration-only, capacity-capped ticketed live-to-TV special, broadcast on FOX and hosted by a concert venue space, perched just atop the East River, with the Brooklyn Bridge painting the skyline. A lot of it felt busy, corporate. Some of it tried a little bit too hard to be too much about soccer. But in the end, everything felt just about right. This is an agreeable roster, presented in an agreeable way, with just enough fan excitement to give a tepid tournament a jolt of life.
“That's America, I'd expect nothing less. Do you know what I mean? It's a huge event, the biggest event that the U.S. will host. Yeah, it's kind of what I expected, to be quite honest with you,” USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams said in a press conference after the festivities.