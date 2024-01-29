‘Tempted’ – Why Championship transfer targets won’t be out of reach for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney at Wrexham in summer window

‘Tempted’ – Why Championship transfer targets won’t be out of reach for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney at Wrexham in summer windowChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersChampionshipWrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be able to lure transfer targets down from the Championship this summer, says Lee Trundle.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons boast big ambitionHollywood stars make funds availableBack-to-back promotions targeted